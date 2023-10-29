Gardaí investigate all circumstances around man's death

The 30-year-old man's body was discovered at an apartment on Clare Street in Ballyhaunis yesterday.A post-mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of the post mortem examination to determine the course of their investigation.

