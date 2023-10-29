HEAD TOPICS

Gardaí investigate all circumstances around man's death

 / Source: rtenews

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Co Mayo. The 30-year-old man's body was discovered at an apartment on Clare Street in Ballyhaunis yesterday.

Source

rtenews

The 30-year-old man's body was discovered at an apartment on Clare Street in Ballyhaunis yesterday.A post-mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of the post mortem examination to determine the course of their investigation.

Ireland Headlines

Read more:rtenews »

Rallies held across Ireland to call for ceasefire in GazaDemonstrations in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Armagh, Clare and Sligo Read more ⮕

Bodybuilder who was high on cocaine when he rammed Garda car jailed for 7 yearsEvan Toomey had admitted he had been “under the influence of cocaine and cannabis at the time, he became paranoid, and he panicked” Read more ⮕

Man arrested as Revenue use mobile x-ray scanner to seize cocaine worth €385kA man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the cocaine seizure and was taken to a Garda Station in Co Wexford Read more ⮕

Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gigThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gardaí caution over trend of rising pedestrian deaths on Irish roadsGarda urges those using the roads to be cautious over the Bank Holiday weekend Read more ⮕

Gardai investigating false 'offensive' WhatsApp messages about female officersThe 'abhorrent' text messages were reportedly sent on garda phones over recent weeks Read more ⮕