Garda Inspector hopes to return to work after hit and run incident

A Gardai Inspector, who was left for dead in a ditch after his foot was severed in a hit and run while he was off-duty enjoying a leisurely cycle, said he hopes to return to work. Brave Niall Flood, (53), Newcastle West, suffered life-changing injuries when he was knocked down from behind by drink and drug driver Niamh McDonnell, on June 30 last year. McDonnell, 30, thundered into Mr Flood from behind severing his right foot.

The mother of two from Gortskagh, Castlemahon, did not stop and drove home with her windscreen and other parts of the car smashed up from the impact of the collision. READ MORE: Garda blasts intoxicated woman who left him 'bleeding out' after his foot was 'ripped off' in horror crash Mr Flood was dragged onto the bonnet of the car, before being “sent flying” into a ditch and left to “bleed out”. Passing motorists who witnessed the collision saved the local garda’s life by tying a tourniquet around his injured le

