Gardaí increase patrols to prevent arson attacks on potential asylum seeker accommodation

Gardaí around the country are stepping up patrols around buildings rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation in order to prevent further arson attacks. It comes after a surge of threats by far-right figures to burn down property, including buildings not in fact planned for use as asylum seeker accommodation. There have been dozens of threats on social media in recent days to set fire to disused buildings to prevent them being used as accommodation.

Prominent far-right figures have been examining planning permission databases and informing their followers of any locations they believe may be used to house people seeking international protection. In many cases, there is no evidence to support their claims





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda Commissioner says lack of notification led to missed safety opportunities at Galway hotelThe Garda received no notification from Government a disused hotel in Co Galway had been designated as a centre for asylum seekers and so lost opportunities to increase safety around it, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Garda Commissioner: Attacks on Refugee Accommodation Likely Committed by Local People Believing MisinformationGarda Commissioner states that attacks on refugee accommodation centres are likely committed by local people who believe misinformation, rather than being coordinated by the far right. He mentions the rise of political extremism in Europe, with the far right being a part of it, but denies evidence of a coordinated effort.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leo Varadkar warns of 'far-right myths' on migrationTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that 'far-right myths' are gaining traction and the Government needs to explain the facts around migration. He also stated that recent changes to offerings for Ukrainian citizens do not indicate a hardening of immigration policy.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Hostelworld Sees Surge in Reservations with Social Network for TravelersHostelworld, a hostel-booking group, has seen a surge in reservations thanks to a social network for independent travelers launched on its app. The company estimates a 14% increase in global bookings by hostels using its platform in the first half of this year.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Significant Changes to Social Welfare and State Pension Rates Coming in 2024Some significant increases in social welfare rates, as well as sweeping changes to the state pension and tax rates, are set to take effect on January 1. The measures, which were announced in October’s Budget, include a number of one-off bonuses, but there are more on the way in the new year. Here’s a full list of what you can expect as we head into 2024.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Sinn Féin's Use of Social Media to Promote Negative NarrativeThe Sinn Féin party's adept use of social media to promote its negative version of reality is discussed. The challenge of dealing with populist opponents who spread false claims is highlighted.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »