Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kilkenny man

David Walsh is described as being 5’9” in height and of stocky build. He has fair or blond hair and blue eyes.READ MORE: Una Joyce: Irish woman missing in Berlin found safe after family were concerned for her safety

Both gardaí and David’s family are concerned for his welfare, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána. Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50Brazilian living in Dublin was with friends on motorway trying to locate stolen motorbike when incident occurred

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMESSPORT: Kilkenny SHC final: Deegan dethrones Ballyhale as O’Loughlins refuse to yieldAll-Ireland champions denied a sixth straight county title by resolute underdogs

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: PICTURE: Hen Party And Blow-Up Doll Interrupt Election Count In KilkennyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Rugby legend's son wins county hurling championshipO'Loughlin Gaels defeated Ballyhale in Kilkenny yesterday.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Deegan may skip Kilkenny's New York trip as O'Loughlins gear up for LeinsterDeegan said that he would speak to his club manager Brian Hogan about the matter and joked that O’Loughlins chairman Eddie Buckley “might open the cheque book and cancel the flights”.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Bruce Springsteen confirms return to Ireland in 2024The Boss will take his show to Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin next May

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕