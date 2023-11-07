Garda Commissioner to Address Oireachtas Justice Committee on Injuries and Policing

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is expected to address the Oireachtas Justice Committee today, expressing concern over the 646 gardaí who were injured while serving the public from January to September. Harris will emphasize the importance of supporting personnel facing trauma, crisis, or mental health challenges. He will also highlight the risks and demands of a career in policing and pledge to invest in training, development, and well-being supports.

Harris will address the community-based, engagement-focused, and human rights-focused approach of the Garda policing of public protests. He will discuss the challenge of balancing resources for public safety and predictable rosters for gardaí

