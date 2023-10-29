Gardaí are investigating an incident, after a car deliberately drove into another car at Dublin shopping centre.

Tonight, Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an incident which occurred outside the Citywest Shopping Centre.

Reports say that a car deliberately drove into another car at approximately 5.30pm this evening, injuring a man in the process. The victim was subsequently taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is being held in Tallaght Garda Station.We’re finishing on scene at a collision in CityWest shopping centre, traffic restrictions will be lifted soon.”Abbey Clancy‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gigThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bodybuilder who was high on cocaine when he rammed Garda car jailed for 7 yearsEvan Toomey had admitted he had been “under the influence of cocaine and cannabis at the time, he became paranoid, and he panicked” Read more ⮕

Fireworks leaving children with 'serious injuries' every yearFireworks are leaving children with “serious injuries” every year, An Garda Síochána has said. Read more ⮕

Gardai investigating false 'offensive' WhatsApp messages about female officersThe 'abhorrent' text messages were reportedly sent on garda phones over recent weeks Read more ⮕

Man arrested as Revenue use mobile x-ray scanner to seize cocaine worth €385kA man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following the cocaine seizure and was taken to a Garda Station in Co Wexford Read more ⮕

Gardaí caution over trend of rising pedestrian deaths on Irish roadsGarda urges those using the roads to be cautious over the Bank Holiday weekend Read more ⮕