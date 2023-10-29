HEAD TOPICS

Gardaí are investigating an incident, after a car deliberately drove into another car at Dublin shopping centre

 / Source: Herdotie

Gardaí are investigating an incident, after a car deliberately drove into another car at Dublin shopping centre.

Tonight, Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an incident which occurred outside the Citywest Shopping Centre.

Reports say that a car deliberately drove into another car at approximately 5.30pm this evening, injuring a man in the process. The victim was subsequently taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is being held in Tallaght Garda Station.

