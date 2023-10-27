Gardaí appeal to public for help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in locating missing 14-year-old Tamara Roche from Kilkenny.The teenager from Piltown, Co Kilkenny is described as being 5'3 tall with long black hair, slim build and brown eyes. When last seen, it is understood she was wearing a navy North Face jacket.A statement released by An Garda Síochána on Friday evening states that Gardaí believe Tamara may still be in the Cork area.

The statement urges members of the public who believe they may have information relevant to Tamara's whereabouts to contact Gardaí. The statement reads: "Anyone with information in relation to Tamara's whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

