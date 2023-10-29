Garda appeal as man missing from Dublin home believed to be in Cork

Gardai have issued an appeal for information from the public in relation to a man who has been missing from his Dublin home since yesterday.

Neil Murray, pictured above, has not been heard from since going missing from his home in Kilnamanagh, Co Dublin and he was last seen on Treepark Road at around 6pm on Saturday.READ MORE - Denise Morgan 'who lived for daughter' made plans to move before she was killed in murder-suicide

A statement from An Garda Siochana reads: "Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45 year-old Neil Murray, who is missing from his home in Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24 since Saturday 28th October, 2023."Neil is described as being 6 feet 3 inches in height, with a broad build and dark brown/grey hair. headtopics.com

