Gangland Killer Found Dead in Cell with Suspected Illicit Hooch

Gangland killer Bernard Fogarty was found dead in his cell next to a bottle of suspected illicit hooch, it has emerged. The Irish Mirror has established that ruthless killer Fogarty (35) was discovered lying next to a bottle of suspected alcohol in his cell in Portlaoise Prison last Thursday - and that officers suspect he may have taken it with a combination of drugs, leading to his death.

A source said: “Fogarty’s death is still unexplained but the leading theory now relates to a bottle of what’s believed to be hooch found in his cell. READ MORE:Gangland murderer serving life sentence found dead in Portlaoise Prison “It’s believed he was taking prescribed medication and that a quantity of this combined with the alcohol may have contributed.” Sources say gardai have the bottle in their possession and it was being sent for analysis while a post mortem examination took place on the body of Fogarty Sources also say the discovery comes after a seizure of a significant quantity of hooch in Portlaoise Prison over the Christmas perio

