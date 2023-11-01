Galway three-in-a-row star Séamus Leydon dies, aged 81

Renowned for his long solo runs and drop-kicks, he became known as ‘The Dunmore Dynamo’ after emerging from the famed St Jarlath’s College in Tuam with a Hogan Cup medal in 1960 when they defeated St Finian’s of Mullingar in the final.Éire Óg draw on proud history as they lock horns with KilmacudLater that year, along with future three-in-a-row colleagues Enda Colleran, Johnny Geraghty and Pat Donnellan, he played a key role as they defeated Cork in the All-Ireland minor final.

He made his senior debut the following year and went on to play in five All-Ireland senior finals, losing to Dublin in 1964 and Offaly in ‘71 in between the three-in-a-row success. Leydon won seven Connacht senior medals and a league title and went on to capture five Galway crowns with his native Dunmore in 1961, ‘63, ‘66, ‘68 (when he was captain) and ‘69.Leydon’s intercounty career ended when he moved to Cork to take up a regional manager’s job with drinks company Cantrell and Cochrane, but a new chapter in his football life emerged when he joined Nemo Rangers.

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?Hospitals told to free up beds by sending older patients to next available nursing homesOver 30 flood-hit businesses apply for emergency funding in wake of Storm Babet

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Leinster GAA release fixture details for next summer’s intercounty hurling championshipFinalists of past two years Galway and Kilkenny to meet in round two in Galway

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: – Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery wordPatrick Kavanagh may not have used the word in his poetry, but Seamus Heaney did

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: 2024 Leinster SHC fixtures revealed as Carlow start with daunting Galway tripThe Leinster Council also confirmed that the provincial final will take place on Saturday, June 8 but will revert to a Sunday fixture in 2025.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Galway hurling legend Jimmy Duggan dies, aged 93The Liam Mellows clubman won a national league medal and featured in three All-Ireland final defeats.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Galway GAA legend Jimmy Duggan dies aged 93Galway GAA mourns the passing of Jimmy Duggan

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Former Galway hurler Jimmy Duggan dies aged 93Liam Mellows clubman won four Galway titles and had later success as a referee

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕