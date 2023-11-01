Galway three-in-a-row star Séamus Leydon dies, aged 81

Renowned for his long solo runs and drop-kicks, he became known as ‘The Dunmore Dynamo’ after emerging from the famed St Jarlath’s College in Tuam with a Hogan Cup medal in 1960 when they defeated St Finian’s of Mullingar in the final.Éire Óg draw on proud history as they lock horns with KilmacudLater that year, along with future three-in-a-row colleagues Enda Colleran, Johnny Geraghty and Pat Donnellan, he played a key role as they defeated Cork in the All-Ireland minor final.
He made his senior debut the following year and went on to play in five All-Ireland senior finals, losing to Dublin in 1964 and Offaly in ‘71 in between the three-in-a-row success. Leydon won seven Connacht senior medals and a league title and went on to capture five Galway crowns with his native Dunmore in 1961, ‘63, ‘66, ‘68 (when he was captain) and ‘69.Leydon’s intercounty career ended when he moved to Cork to take up a regional manager’s job with drinks company Cantrell and Cochrane, but a new chapter in his football life emerged when he joined Nemo Rangers.
