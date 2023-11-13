Galway Supermarket Devastated by Storm Debi

A Galway supermarket owner has said his business has been "absolutely destroyed" after Storm Debi caused seawater to burst into his store, causing severe damage. Galway has emerged as one of the worst-affected counties following Storm Debi with Clarinbridge in the south hit particularly badly. A number of other premises, including a pharmacy, hairdresser, coffee shop and garden centre are closed as owners asses the damage and attempting to clear out seawater.

Ronan Hennigan, owner of a Londis supermarket in the village, said one of his employees became trapped in the store due to water filling up the shop early this morning. He said he received a phone call from his deli manager at 4.35am when he first heard of water getting into the shop through the front door

