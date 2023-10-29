Galway SHC final: St Thomas win sixth title in a row

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

St Thomas' equal record in winning sixth Galway hurling title in-a-rowEanna Burke hit 2-2 from play as they downed previous outright record holders Turloughmore. Read more ⮕

Limerick SHC final: Na Piarsaigh defend title as they keep Patrickswell at bayShane O’Neill’s side secure their sixth Limerick SHC title in 10 years Read more ⮕

Na Piarsaigh hold off Patrickswell to defend Limerick SHC titleThe defending champions recorded a four-point victory at the Gaelic Grounds. Read more ⮕

Man (20s) to appear in court after €30,000 drugs seizure in GalwayGardaí discover ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb during search of two properties in Tuam Read more ⮕

This Galway teen just wowed the crowd on The Ellen ShowSeventeen-year-old Eimear O’Tuathail from Galway wowed the crowd on The Ellen Show after writing and performing the song she wrote for her idol, Ellen. Read more ⮕

Gardaí seek help to find missing Galway manPaul Fahy, 39, was last seen leaving his home in Claregalway on Friday morning Read more ⮕