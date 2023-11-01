Galway football legend Seamus Leydon dies aged 81

Leydon was then part of a star-studded Galway Minor team that won the 1960 Connacht and All-Ireland honours, hammering Cork in a one one-sided All-Ireland final. He would make the step up to the senior ranks the following year at the start of an unprecedented period of success for the Tribesmen's footballers.
After losing the 1963 final to Dublin, Leydon was heavily involved as Galway beat Kerry in two subsequent finals before they saw off Meath in the 1966 decider to complete the three-in-a-row. Leydon won five senior championships in Galway with Dunmore in the 1960s before transferring to Nemo Rangers in 1972, where he won 2 county and provincial titles.He is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Cliona, son Barry, granddaughter Síona, sister Mary, brother John, extended family and friends.
Ireland Headlines
