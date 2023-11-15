Galway-based Company Develops AI-Platform to Help Athletes Avoid Injury and Illness

Galway-based company has developed an AI-platform to help athletes avoid injury and illness and also assist girls and women involved in sports. Founded by sports scientist Brian Moore and consultant haematologist Andy Hodgson in 2010, the company uses machine learning and data analytics to monitor the health of sportspeople, helping to accelerate recovery and prolong careers. The Orreco team includes 17 PhD-holders, who have delivered more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific papers.
The company’s award-winning innovation is its AI-powered Te@m platform, which combines its established machine learning algorithms with a software model that provides advance warning of illness and injury risk. The platform and its modules are now in full use with multiple teams in the English Premier League, and a host of renowned global soccer, NFL and NBA teams
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
RTENEWS: 'Absolute nightmare' - Galway shop flooded after stormA Galway supermarket owner has said his business has been 'absolutely destroyed' after Storm Debi caused seawater to burst into his store, causing severe damage.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
RTENEWS: Galway Supermarket Devastated by Storm Debi Galway has emerged as one of the worst-affected counties following Storm Debi with Clarinbridge in the south hit particularly badly, Joe Mag Raollaigh reports | Read more:
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimesBiz | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »