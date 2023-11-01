Galway All-Ireland three-in-a-row great Seamus Leydon dies aged 81

By then he had won three All-Ireland senior medals, starting at left half-forward in each of the finals as Galway defeated Kerry in 1964 and ’65 and Meath in ’66. Advertisement Renowned for his long solo runs and drop-kicks, he became known as ‘The Dunmore Dynamo’ after emerging from the famed St Jarlath’s College in Tuam with a Hogan Cup medal in 1960 when they defeated St Finian’s of Mullingar in the final.
Later that year, along with future three-in-a-row colleagues Enda Colleran, Johnny Geraghty and Pat Donnellan, he played a key role as they defeated Cork in the All-Ireland minor final. He made his senior debut the following year and went on to play in five All-Ireland senior finals, losing to Dublin in 1964 and Offaly in ’71 in between the three-in-a-row success.
Leydon won seven Connacht senior medals and a league title and went on to capture five Galway crowns with his native Dunmore in 1961, ’63, ’66, ’68 (when he was captain) and ’69.Leydon’s inter-county career ended when he moved to Cork to take up a regional manager’s job with drinks company Cantrell and Cochrane, but a new chapter in his football life emerged when he joined Nemo Rangers.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕