Gaelic footballers Rory Beggan and Mark Jackson to participate in combine in Indianapolis

The Irish Independent has confirmed that Gaelic footballer Rory Beggan and Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson will take part in a combine in Indianapolis. This is a rare occurrence as athletes trying different codes is not common in Ireland. The most common crossover is Gaelic footballers playing Australian Rules. The AFLW has shown that the best players in Gaelic football are also the best players in the Australian Football League Women's game.





Four Irish athletes set to attend NFL training camp in AmericaDown’s Charlie Smyth and ex-Ireland rugby under-20 international Darragh Leader among the four set to travel, with Tyrone’s Niall Morgan missing out. Rory Beggan and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson are among four Irish athletes set to attend a training camp in America in a bid to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

