GAA superstar David Clifford's girlfriend shares rare photos of their son

The girlfriend of GAA superstar David Clifford has shared some rare photos of the couple with their adorable son Óigí. Away from the pitch, the Kerry footballer usually avoids the limelight, so fans were delighted to get a glimpse into the life of his young family. His girlfriend Shauna O’Connor posted the pics on Instagram with the caption “It’s Óigí’s world and we’re just living in it
.” The fair-haired two-year-old was born the day after Kerry’s defeat to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2021. The photographs showed the toddler spending some time with horses and alpacas, as well as a day out in Kildare Village, and just hanging out with his adoring mum and dad at home. “He’s so gorgeous,” commented one follower, while another said he was “so cute”. “He must have been delighted with the horsey,” wrote another. Clifford, who was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2022, is on the three-man shortlist to claim the award again this year and currently leads the way in the betting. The winner will be announced on November 17, with Brian Fenton and Brendan Rogers also in contention for the honour. Cian Kirby, gambling expert with Betting.com, said: “Bookies had the reigning FOTY at 8/13 to retain his title and join a select group comprising Brian Fenton (Dublin) and Trevor Giles (Meath) as dual winner
