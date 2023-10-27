GAA star Paddy Andrews and wife Doireann welcome their first child

GAA star Paddy Andrews and his wife Doireann have shared the wonderful news that they have welcomed their first child.Posting to Instagram in a joint post, the couple wrote: "Hugo Andrews... Who knew there was love like this."

Read more: Dublin GAA stars out in force as Paddy Andrews marries fiance Doireann in stunning Castle Leslie wedding They shared a series of sweet photographs from the hospital as they enjoyed their first moments with their newborn.Influencer and beauty mogul Suzanne Jackson said: "Welcome to the gang Hugo. We can’t wait to meet you."The couple announced their baby news back in May, as Doireann posted a picture of a baby scan surrounded by gorgeous white, blue and pink flowers on Instagram.Paddy and Doireann married in December 2021, tying the knot at the 5* Castle Leslie in County Monaghan.

Now retired from GAA, Paddy won nine Leinster Senior Football Championships and seven All-Ireland Senior Football Championships in his time.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. headtopics.com

Read more:

RSVPMagazine »

Doireann Garrihy's boyfriend Mark Mehigan celebrates two years sober in IG postComedian Mark has been very open about his battle with alcoholism, and he is now marking two years sober, which is a fantastic achievement and a significant milestone in his journey Read more ⮕

Doireann Garrihy shares support as boyfriend Mark Mehigan marks two years soberThe comedian and podcaster marked the significant milestone this week and reflected on how his life has changed Read more ⮕

Doireann Garrihy wore an incredible River Island suit last night and YASThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Doireann Garrihy reveals a total hair transformation and it looks FABThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictionsCondemning governments on human rights grounds while running event filled with companies that enable serious abuses smacks of hypocrisy Read more ⮕

Business Today: Housing cash unspent, costs of climate change and Paddy Cosgrave’s ongoing woesThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk Read more ⮕