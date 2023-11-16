GAA's Nature and Fan Engagement

It’s not in the GAA’s nature to create the sort of noise and chaos we saw in the Aviva on Sunday, and that’s a pitylast Sunday was an incredibly enjoyable day. There was a frisson of lunacy about the whole thing that was genuinely unique in Irish sport, an element of tribalism and fan engagement that just isn’t really replicated in the GAA or in rugby., and other parishes close to my own) who speculated about the make-up of the almost 44,000 people inside the ground.

They couldn’t all have been Pat’s or Bohs fans, right? But All-Ireland finals in hurling and football have at least as many neutrals in attendance as the weekend’s cup final. In fact it is a key plank of the GAA’s overall ticketing strategy to have neutrals in the ground. Every club in every county gets a ticket, so there should in theory be a representative from every village in Ireland in Croke Park. Many of these tickets will find their way in due course to the counties involved, that is the way of thing

