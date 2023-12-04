GAA President Criticizes 'Dodgy Boxes' as Enemy of GAAGO

GAA PRESIDENT LARRY McCarthy has described so-called “dodgy boxes” as the enemy of GAAGO. McCarthy and GAAGO chief Noel Quinn, along with football and hurling analysts, launched season two of the Association’s subscription-based streaming service at Croke Park today. GAAGO, which can be purchased for an offer price €69 before 31 December, and which also offers pay-per-game options, will exclusively stream 38 Championship matches in 2024.
It may frustrate Cork hurling supporters that three of their Munster SHC group games will be behind GAAGO’s paywall. Quinn countered any potential negativity by stating that “RTE made their picks and two of those four (games) wouldn’t have been broadcast anywhere if GAAGO didn’t broadcast them so rather than go dark, better to pick them up”. Quinn also noted that, in all, “there will be over 300 games broadcast throughout the year over the (various) channels” of which “260 games or so will be free to air
