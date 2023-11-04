GAA County Championships Reach Fever Pitch

The GAA county Championships have been reaching a fever pitch in recent weeks, with over 10 county finals taking place in the last two weekends. This weekend, the provincial championships are set to begin, featuring some of the favorites for the All-Ireland race. Dublin, Leinster, and All-Ireland holders Kilmacud Crokes will be the first to play on Saturday against Eire Og of Carlow. The game will be televised live by RTE, starting from Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow at 7.30pm
. Eire Og had a successful period in the 90s, winning the Leinster title five times, but it would be a major upset if they were to defeat Kilmacud Crokes. On Sunday, the Kerry county final between Mid Kerry and East Kerry, featuring GAA superstar David Clifford, will attract a large audience. TG4 will broadcast the game live, following their coverage of the Munster hurling Championship game between Ballygunner and Sarsfields. The coverage will begin at 1pm on Sunday and continue until 5.25pm. Streams for the other senior Championship games this weekend are available from individual providers
Ireland Headlines
