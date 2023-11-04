GAA County Championships Reach Fever Pitch

The GAA county Championships have been reaching a fever pitch in recent weeks, with over 10 county finals taking place in the last two weekends. This weekend, the provincial championships are set to begin, featuring some of the favorites for the All-Ireland race. Dublin, Leinster, and All-Ireland holders Kilmacud Crokes will be the first to play on Saturday against Eire Og of Carlow. The game will be televised live by RTE, starting from Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow at 7.30pm

. Eire Og had a successful period in the 90s, winning the Leinster title five times, but it would be a major upset if they were to defeat Kilmacud Crokes. On Sunday, the Kerry county final between Mid Kerry and East Kerry, featuring GAA superstar David Clifford, will attract a large audience. TG4 will broadcast the game live, following their coverage of the Munster hurling Championship game between Ballygunner and Sarsfields. The coverage will begin at 1pm on Sunday and continue until 5.25pm. Streams for the other senior Championship games this weekend are available from individual providers

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Excitement at fever pitch as GAA for Mothers and Others squad head for New YorkCaitriona McLoughlin, 52, got into the sport following her recovery from breast cancer and is one of a group of 43 clubmates bound for the Big Apple next weekend

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: No surprises as GAA footballer of the year betting odds releasedDavid Clifford leads the betting odds.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Growing number of GAA clubs impose vaping ban over health concernsSt Fechin's GAA in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth is the latest club to erect signage forbidding the use of vapes

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: 'Nobody is safe in this system' - Is the Kerry GAA championship still fit for purpose?The debate continues to rumble on ahead of Sunday’s county senior final.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Girlfriend of GAA superstar David Clifford shares rare pics of young familyShauna O'Connor posted pics on Instagram showing the couple spending time with their adorable son Óigí

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: GAA have lodged planning permission to build solar farm in north DublinThe GAA's intention is to make Croke Park self-sufficient and to conform early to rising EU sustainability reporting standards

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »