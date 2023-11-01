GAA club devastated by Storm Babet now using pitches as makeshift flood plain

The club made the headlines last month when it celebrated winning the County Senior Hurling Championship only days before the arrival of Storm Babet.Club Chairman, Keith Mulcahy, said he does not envisage being able to reopen again fully for at least a year.

"We have 1,500 members, 980 of whom are juveniles and we are in the heart of Glanmire so it really is the go-to place for kids. Hopefully we will have the bar open for the social aspects of the club again on Friday."

"The pitch drainage couldn't take the water pressure and so we are also looking at how to future proof that aspect. Mr. Mulcahy praised the response of the local community and thanked other local clubs for allowing them to use their pitches.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Over 30 flood-hit businesses apply for emergency funding in wake of Storm BabetDecision on similar supports for Louth and Wexford businesses hit by flooding this week due as early as Thursday

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán in Ireland: What we know so farJust two weeks after Storm Babet and Storm Agnes, the UK Met Office named Storm Ciarán on Sunday October 29th, and it's on its way to Ireland.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán: Follow live as Ireland braces for third storm of seasonFollow the latest weather updates, warnings and footage on our live blog as Ireland braces for Storm Ciarán to hit the country on Wednesday.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciarán: Weather warnings become active as storm approachesStorm Ciarán will track past Ireland tonight bringing heavy rain and potential flooding for some areas

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Galway GAA legend Jimmy Duggan dies aged 93Galway GAA mourns the passing of Jimmy Duggan

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: GAA grounds to be used for Bruce Springsteen gigs in middle of seasonThe American singer will play in three GAA grounds next year as he returns to Ireland for more stadium shows.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕