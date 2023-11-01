GAA club devastated by Storm Babet now using pitches as makeshift flood plain

The club made the headlines last month when it celebrated winning the County Senior Hurling Championship only days before the arrival of Storm Babet.Club Chairman, Keith Mulcahy, said he does not envisage being able to reopen again fully for at least a year.
"We have 1,500 members, 980 of whom are juveniles and we are in the heart of Glanmire so it really is the go-to place for kids. Hopefully we will have the bar open for the social aspects of the club again on Friday."
"The pitch drainage couldn't take the water pressure and so we are also looking at how to future proof that aspect. Mr. Mulcahy praised the response of the local community and thanked other local clubs for allowing them to use their pitches.
Ireland Headlines
