GAA club back fundraiser for student who suffered “life-changing” injuries

A Co Cavan GAA team has given its support to a fundraiser set up to help a student and club stalwart, Yanna Hartin, who suffered life-changing injuries following a car accident.

Gowna defeated Kingscourt with a facile 5-15 to 0-13 win in the Cavan SFC final at Kingspan Breffni last Sunday. After lifting the cup, the team made their way across the pitch to an area in front of the new sensory room at the Cavan venue where Yanna had watched the game, cheering on her brothers Sean and Fionn.

READ MORE: Jim McGuinness relishing clash with man who 'puts the fear of god' into him for Derry v DonegalYanna, a Leaving Cert student at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, Longford was seriously injured in a car accident as she was travelling to her summer job at the Farnham Estate Hotel in Cavan. headtopics.com

Thousands of euro has already been raised following her accident with Yanna now requiring adapted accommodation. The money raised will also help with ongoing medical treatment and transport needs as she returns to independent living.

Yanna’s father Gavin is a five-time Cavan SFC winner with Gowna while her uncle Cathaldus is the club’s chairman while Yanna is also a member of Gowna LGFA. According to the online fundraiser, called ‘Yanna’s Four Leaf Clover: Love, Luck, Faith, Hope’, the money raised will “support Yanna by removing barriers in her return to independent community involvement.” headtopics.com

It added: “Yanna’s immediate and medium-term requirements include; suitable adapted accommodation and transport needs ongoing medical treatment including innovative treatments, at home or abroad, together with necessary equipment, training, physiotherapy, and support care needs.”Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Mayo TD Alan Dillon elected chair of Fine Gael parliamentary partyThe former GAA footballer replaces Richard Bruton who is retiring from politics Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA to consider findings of review into Rory Gallagher allegationsThe Fermanagh native stepped down from his role as Derry boss prior to the Ulster Final against Armagh in May after the allegations were made against him Read more ⮕

– A Song That All GAA Fans Will Relate ToThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Monumental work of research sheds new light on GAA in the time of SamGround-breaking account of evolution of competition for Ireland’s most famous sporting trophy Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA considering findings of review prompted by allegations against former Derry manager Rory GallagherReport to examine Ulster’s adult safeguarding policies was commissioned after allegations by Mr Gallagher’s ex-wife Nicola Read more ⮕

GAA star Paddy Andrews and wife Doireann welcome their first childDoireann and Paddy Andrews have shared their joy as they celebrate the arrival of their first child, making the announcement on social media with a series of sweet snaps Read more ⮕