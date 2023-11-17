GAA All-Star awards LIVE updates, nominations, winners, stream information, start time and more as Footballer and Hurler of the Year named

Tonight's All-Star ceremony will see both the Footballer of the Year and Hurler of the Year crowned, as well as the Football Team of the Year named. The hurling XV was revealed on Thursday morning, with four-in-row winners Limerick picking up seven All-Stars. The football nominations come from 13 counties. Tonight's ceremony will be televised live on RTE One, with their coverage starting at 7.30pm. It will also be streamed on the RTE Player.

