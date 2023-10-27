Future of Road Safety Authority questioned in Dáil as road deaths climb

He said Ireland was experiencing “a litany of death and disability” on its roads and it was no longer acceptable to propose a “piecemeal response”.

“I really wonder is it time to stand down the Road Safety Authority or perhaps do the following – to give it the legislative powers, give it the impact by creating an office of a road safety commissioner. That is what we need here right now.”

“It is obviously not working because there is no overarching individual or office with the legislative power and resources to pull all of these disparate strands together and make our roads safer for each and every individual that uses them,” he said. headtopics.com

“I believe the Road Safety Authority is in many respects barking up the wrong tree when it comes to road safety,” he said. “It is looking at some things that are not effective and not looking at other issues that it should be looking at.”

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said pedestrians and cyclists accounted for more than 30 per cent of all deaths on Irish roads – which was “incredible”. Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said in three out of the last four years, there had been an increase in road-related crashes and serious incidents. headtopics.com

“This will bring the total to the same as that for the entirety of last year, and we have two months still to go,” he said. “The winter months tend to see an increase in road deaths above those in the earlier parts of the year.”What I Do: Ciaran Behan, scaring tourists who pay for the experience

