Fury survives knockdown in split decision Ngannou win

What appeared a mismatch between the WBC champion and a mixed martial artist boxing professionally for the first time did not go according to plan for Fury, who was decked by a left hook in the third round.
Fury ate a few more big shots and ended the fight with a cut above his forehead and a welt under his left eye - which could have an impact on a proposed showdown against Oleksandr Usyk on 23 December. "That definitely wasn't in the script," Fury said in the ring immediately after improving his record to 34 wins and one draw.
"He's given me one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years. I don't know how close it was but I got the win and that's what it is. No excuses, Francis caught me with some good punches, fair play to him."
After fans shuffled to the main arena from a nearby venue which held the undercard, there was an opening ceremony featuring performances from musicians, accompanied by dancers, and culminated in a boxing ring rising from the floor on to the stage.
Both fighters wore crowns and sat on thrones before making way their way to the ring, Ngannou for the first time aged 37. After the anthems and introductions, there was an expectation the Cameroonian-Frenchman would bull rush his foe but it was Fury who threw a wild overhand right at the outset.
However, Ngannou started to settle in the second round and connected with a lead left look before an accidental head clash. It was unclear which caused the cut to Fury's head but it unsettled the world champion who repeatedly touched the small wound.
Ngannou taunted his adversary, briefly dancing over him, but while it was a flash knockdown, it instantly swung the momentum of the fight. From that point Fury was reluctant to engage too much, wary of the power of a man who holds the world record for the hardest punch ever recorded.