Fury as Chris Brown comments on Rihanna’s latest Instagram post

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #cultureHowever, among all the heart-eyes emojis and declarations of ‘Yaas’ beneath the post came a comment from Chris Brown.

The singer sent an emoji of a pair of eyes looking off to one side, suggesting that he liked the photo. Chris and Rihanna dated on and off for a few years in the late 2000s. Their relationship ended when Chris assaulted Rihanna at a pre-show Grammy party leaving her hospitalised.They reconciled briefly in 2012 before ending things again in 2013.One user said: “@chrisbrownofficial is now even MORE disgusting.” Another said that he should “keep your hands to yourself sir.

