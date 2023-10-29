Funeral of missionary Maud Kells to be held in Tyrone

For nearly 50 years, Ms Kells worked as a missionary with WEC International - Worldwide Evangelisation for Christ.

In January 2015, at the age of 75, she came to national prominence after being shot by bandits in the village of Mulita in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior to the attempt on her life, she was appointed an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for 'services to people in the Democratic Republic of Congo' by the late Queen Elizabeth.In 2019, she published her autobiography ‘An open door – A true story of courage in Congo'.

Ms Kells, who was from Cookstown, attended Molesworth Presbyterian Church and trained as a nurse in Belfast before beginning a lifelong association with the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. headtopics.com

Going against the wishes of her family, in 1968 she began to train nurses in different hospitals and health centres in the central African country. The Presbyterian Moderator Dr Sam Mawhiney described her as"part of a great generation of Christian women who demonstrated their love for Christ as they helped and supported others in need overseas".

Ms Kells died following a short illness on Thursday at the age of 84 and will be laid to rest at St John’s Parish churchyard in Moneymore.

Mickey Harte's Derry to start League against Kerry before big clash with TyroneIn the draft fixtures released to the counties this morning, All-Ireland champs Dublin return to Division 1 will start their Allianz League campaign with a Croke Park clash with Monaghan Read more ⮕

Benedict Cumberbatch Pens Apology Letter after Missing Funeral of 14-Year-Old FanThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

How do I reclaim the funeral expenses for my brother who was separated from his wife?Q&A: I borrowed to pay bills for funeral flowers, food and headstone. How do I get that money back? Read more ⮕

Heartache, splits, and a club with rich traditions beyond their 33-year historyErrigal Ciaran stand on the threshold of doing a rare back-to-back in Tyrone, with Trillick standing in their way. Read more ⮕

Heartache, splits, and a club with rich traditions beyond their 33-year historyErrigal Ciaran stand on the threshold of doing a rare back-to-back in Tyrone, with Trillick standing in their way. Read more ⮕