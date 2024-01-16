Funeral of gangland killer Tristan Sherry takes place in Finglas

The funeral of gangland killer Tristan Sherry passed off without incident on Tuesday morning amid a significant Garda presence. About 100 mourners, the vast majority young men in their late teens and early 20s, gathered for the funeral Mass in Finglas, north Dublin. Members of the wider community in Finglas stayed away from what was a short and low-key service, aside from the large Garda presence.

Floral tributes included those in the form of a motorbike, a sports car and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka, with others reading “Big T”, “son” and “daddy”. Fr Richard Hyland told mourners that when Jesus was crucified he was “battered and bruised and his torn body was nailed to the cross” though his “response to violence was forgiveness”





