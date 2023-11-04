Funeral of convicted gangland killer David 'Frog Eyes' Stanners to take place in Co Clare

Gardai are expected to maintain a discreet presence at the funeral of convicted gangland killer, David 'Frog Eyes' Stanners, who will be laid to rest in Co Clare this weekend. Stanners, 51, from Moyross, Limerick, who was aligned to the notorious Dundon McCarthy crime gang, was found dead in his cell at Mountjoy Prison on October 25 last

. His death was being investigated by the Irish Prison Service and Gardai, however authorities said they did not suspect any foul play and that the cause of death would be officially determined at an inquest to be held at a later date in Dublin. READ MORE - Top Limerick gangster David Stanners found dead in his Mountjoy prison cell . Kieran Keane and Owen Treacy were kidnapped and driven to a boreen in Drombana, Co Limerick, where Keane was tortured and shot in the head. Mr Treacy, who was stabbed 17 times in the attack, survived and raised the alarm in a house nearby. Mr Treacy was a key witness for the State in the murder trial of Stanners and four co-accused Dessie Dundon, Anthony 'Noddy' McCarthy, Christopher 'Smokie' Costelloe and James McCarthy. Stanners’ four co-defendants remain in jail having served 20 years for the killing which came at the height of a feud in Limerick involving the Keane, Collopy, Ryan McCarthy, Dundon McCarthy gang

