FULL-TIME: IRELAND 5-1 ALBANIA

A world-class performance from a world-class player as Katie McCabe stars in Ireland’s demolition of Albania.Albania scored on one of the rare occasions they ventured into the opposition penalty but it was largely one-way traffic.

A couple of more substitutions have been made. For Albania, Troka comes on for Maksuti. Farrelly lays off a free kick on the edge of the area and the skipper places it perfectly into the top corner to continue a brilliant night's work for her in particular. The official attendance has been announced as 5,752.

Ireland 4-1 Albania: Katie McCabe and Kyra Carusa combine again to put real breathing room between the two sides. #IRLALB📺 Watch live: https://t.co/JYf06csIye pic.twitter.com/rnJGs40oEF McCabe’s corner is parried away before Rexhepi gets down well to keep out the Birmingham defender’s header.She goes past Gjini before firing the ball a few inches over.1 hour ago 6:47PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland's Katie McCabe is congratulated by teammates after scoring her side's second goal of the match. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHOIreland have overcome the slight setback of Doci’s seventh-minute equaliser to take a deserved lead at the break. headtopics.com

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 27, 2023 1 hour ago 6:22PM Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates after scoring her side's first goal of the match with Abbie Larkin. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHOIt’s a spectacular effort from distance from McCabe, who is thriving in this more central role than usual that she is being asked to play.

1 hour ago 6:05PM Connolly clips a nice ball through for McCabe but the Arsenal star can’t quite get it under control as she runs through on goal.

