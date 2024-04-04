Fujifilm Instax Mini 99: The Most Advanced Instant Camera Yet

Instax Mini 99, which goes on sale today, takes the Fujifilm instant camera range to new levels of creativity. It offers a combination of the firm’s most advanced controls yet for tweaking your images, but also the most ways to have fun with any Instax camera so far thanks to the LED light effects. I enjoy bringing a Fujifilm Instax camera to family gatherings, days out and special occasions as everyone gets a thrill seeing the snaps develop instantly.

The instant prints make a nice souvenir, whatever the occasion. And in recent years the range has grown to the point that there are Instax options for most budgets with an array of camera design aesthetics available too. READ MORE: Black Shark Green Ghost Gamepad is a versatile wireless controller with slick RGB lighting Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 is the firm’s new flagship instant camera and is easily the most advanced and serious Instax camera that Fujifilm has released to date, with a focus on photographic skill and creativit

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 is feature-packed but is it worth twice price of Mini 12

Instax Mini 99 is the most advanced Fujifilm instant camera yet

