Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54

As reported by American media, a 911 call"was received by Los Angeles Police, at 4.07pm local time (12.07am UK/Ireland time). The incident at the star's Pacific Palisades home in LA was treated as a water rescue, a law enforcement source said.Matthew Perry skyrocketed to fame in 1994 with the launch of Friends, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.Additionally, some of his Friends co-stars have taken to Instagram to share their condolences. Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's on-and-off girlfriend Janice Litman-Goralnik, posted:"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.

