Friends star Matthew Perry found dead, aged 54, after apparent drowning

Emergency responders came to his home after receiving a call at 4:07pm that the star had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, once they arrived, they reportedly found the star dead in his hot tub.

The Friends' official Twitter account confirmed his death, as they posted: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans." A source added that there was no sign of foul play and that robbery-homicide detectives are investigating his death.

Hours after the tragic news broke on Saturday night, Perry's mum, father and step-father were seen arriving at their son's home where a white tent had been erected next to the hot tub. For nine months after the incident, he used a colostomy bag and underwent 14 surgeries on his stomach. Plus, he went through quite a few trips to rehab in an effort to overcome his addiction. He told People : "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 per cent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that. headtopics.com

"He was upbeat and sounded sober and positive. He’d been to rehab 17 times and nearly died from opioid abuse but he was someone who was sincere about taking his life, and his sobriety, one day at a time.

In his memoir, he admitted that he struggled to watch the show because it reminded him of the tough times he went through. As well as being able to work out what drugs he was taking during each season, he also commented on how his appearance on the series makes it hard for him to watch. headtopics.com

Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54 Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, actor best known for Friends, dies at 54 in apparent drowningWarner Bros Television Group paid tribute to ‘our dear friend’ and ‘an incredibly gifted actor’ Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry sadly dies at age 54 after acccident at homeThe Friends' official Twitter account confirmed the sad news of his untimely death overnight, as they posted: 'We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing' Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry in his own words: Vicodin, impotence and sexy faxes with Julia RobertsFrom beating up a young Justin Trudeau to 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, the Friends star’s memoir is a bombshell read. Here are the highlights Read more ⮕