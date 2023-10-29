Friends fans share heartbreaking Joey image in tribute to Matthew Perry

Tributes have poured in from around the globe. From those who worked with Perry to those who were fans of his work, thousands have shared their memories.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Chandler's on-again-off-again girlfriend, posted a tribute on Instagram saying: "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."One fan shared a particularly touching tribute, with a picture of the two armchairs Joey and Chandler famously had in their apartment together. In the image, Joey can be seen looking an empty chair besides him.

Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54Friends star Matthew Perry has passed away aged 54 Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, actor best known for Friends, dies at 54 in apparent drowningWarner Bros Television Group paid tribute to ‘our dear friend’ and ‘an incredibly gifted actor’ Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry sadly dies at age 54 after acccident at homeThe Friends' official Twitter account confirmed the sad news of his untimely death overnight, as they posted: 'We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing' Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead, aged 54, after apparent drowningMatthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. Law enforcement sources say that no drugs were discovered at the scene - and there is no indication of foul play Read more ⮕