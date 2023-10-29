Friends creators' tribute to Matthew Perry 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the NBC sitcom's executive producer Kevin Bright have paid tribute to Matthew Perry in a joint statement.

It comes following the news that Matthew – who played Chandler Bing on the show, which ran from 1994 to 2004 – has died, aged 54. There's been an outpouring of tributes in response this weekend, including from some fellow celebrities.

Marta, 67, and David, 66 – who created Friends, which ran for 10 seasons – paid tribute to Matthew in a joint statement alongside fellow executive producer Kevin, 68. The trio said they are "deeply saddened" by Matthew's passing.They told Deadline in a statement: "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. headtopics.com

The trio said they "feel blessed" to have known him and further described him as a "brilliant talent". Discussing casting him as Chandler, they said there was "no one else for " after first hearing Matthew "embody the role".

Marta, David and Kevin concluded the joint statement by referencing the way in which Friends episodes were titled. They said: "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken." headtopics.com

Matthew became a household name through his role as Chandler on the NBC sitcom. He went on to appear in various projects including films like 17 Again (2009). And he received acclaim for his guest role on NBC show the West Wing.

He starred on Friends alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The cast got back together to celebrate the beloved show in Friends: The Reunion, which aired in 2021. headtopics.com

