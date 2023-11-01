Friends creator says Perry was 'happy' before his death

Discussing her last conversation with Perry, who shot to fame as Chandler Bing, Kauffman told US morning show Today:"It was great. He was happy, and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.""My first impulse was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness, so much sadness. It’s hard to grasp.

In an exclusive interview, 'Friends' creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane remember Matthew Perry. — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 1, 2023 Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and revealed in his recent memoir that he had spent millions of dollars trying to get sober, and had been to rehab at least 15 times.

Friends co-creator Crane agreed with the actor’s prediction in the book that his death would be surprising but not shocking. "But it is still hard to believe… because he was such an alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here."

