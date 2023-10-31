Friends Co-Stars 'Utterly Devastated' After Death Of Matthew Perry

Friends cast Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in 1995. Image: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock PhotoIn a joint statement, actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, said:

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."It's been reported that tests to determine Matthew Perry's cause of death have come back inconclusive.

