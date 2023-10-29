Friends co-stars remember Matthew Perry

Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild have remembered Matthew Perry for the joy he"brought to so many" following his"shock" death age 54.

Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein during the early series of the TV show and often appeared to perform her catchphrase"Oh! My! God!", paid tribute to Perry on Instagram. I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my"son", Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr

The actors reunited on screen for the first time in 2021 after the show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004, having become a pop culture phenomenon. US actress Mira Sorvino, who starred alongside Perry in 1994 film Parallel Lives, said on Twitter:"Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!While Legally Blonde star Selma Blair described Perry as her"oldest boy friend". headtopics.com

"I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams." "I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.

