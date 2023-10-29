Friends cast members' heartbreaking tributes in wake of Matthew Perry's death

While his lead co-stars from Friends have not yet issued public statements of their grief, others from the cast have shared their memories and kind words for the actor.Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler's ex, Janice on Friends, shared her heartbreak."The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Meanwhile, Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on the show, said that his loss was deeply felt and extended her sympathy to his family. “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry,” Fairchild wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.” headtopics.com

Aisha Tyler, who played a love interest for Ross and Joey on the show, shared that Matthew had an "unparalleled spirit.""I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, 'get ready for your life to change.' Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter.""Words can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Matthew’s passing. You will be missed so so so dearly."In a statement, they wrote: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice headtopics.com

Chandler Bing’s iconic final line in ‘Friends’ resurfaces after Matthew Perry’s deathMatthew Perry’s iconic final line as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom 'Friends' has resurfaced following the tragic news of his death. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic deathMatthew Perry, who was best-known and loved for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead, with tributes now flocking in from his former co-stars Read more ⮕

Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as Chandler Bing in the hit US tv comedy 'Friends', has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry sadly dies at age 54 after acccident at homeThe Friends' official Twitter account confirmed the sad news of his untimely death overnight, as they posted: 'We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing' Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead, aged 54, after apparent drowningMatthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. Law enforcement sources say that no drugs were discovered at the scene - and there is no indication of foul play Read more ⮕