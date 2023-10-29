Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54.

In a statement Warner Bros, which made Friends, said:"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family. "This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Perry was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. During his time on the show, he struggled with addiction and anxiety which he described in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing which was published in 2022.Perry also surprised his co-stars by admitting to having suffered severe anxiety"every night" during filming. headtopics.com

"I felt that every single night. This pressure left me in a bad place. I also knew of the six people making that show, only one of them was sick."

