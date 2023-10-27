Friday news briefing: First-time buyers borrowing surges, US bombs targets in Syria; and staff shortages delay new flood forecasting system

Your morning briefing: First-time buyers borrowing surges; US bombs targets in Syria; and staff shortages delay new flood forecasting system

The Pentagon said that the strikes were in response to “a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups” that began on October 17th.An injured child is rushed into a hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, following an Israeli air strike earlier this week. Photograph: Yousef Masoud/The New York TimesCroatia’s prime minister Andrej Plenkovic is a man of few words, unusual in itself in a politician.

Thousands of student beds due to be built by universities with access to State funding and low-interest loans must be provided at “below market rates”, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said.Towns in Mayo and Longford have been revealed as having the most diverse populations in the Republic, according to Central Statistic Office diversity and ethnicity data released on Thursday. headtopics.com

‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’ It is not desirable for the inevitable hatred and desire for revenge arising from the heinous October 7th attacks to cloud the logic behind any solution to the current crisis. A simple thought experiment may help in this regard.

Israel-Hamas war: EU leaders to call for Gaza ‘humanitarian pauses’US president Joe Biden calls for immediate end to Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in West Bank, and urges two-state solution to crisis Read more ⮕

Taoiseach to push EU leaders to call for ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ in GazaLeo Varadkar says fact that Hamas may not pause hostilities with Israel needs to be ‘borne in mind’ Read more ⮕

Ireland 'making strong case' for humanitarian ceasefire in GazaThe Palestinian Red Crescent said on Thursday 12 trucks containing water, food, medicines and medical supplies crossed the Rafah border Read more ⮕

EU leaders agree call to ‘pause’ Gaza conflict to allow humanitarian aidStatement does not use ‘ceasefire’ as several states argued this would weakened EU’s support for Israel’s right to self-defence Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war; UN says aid ‘barely trickling’ into Gaza, as EU calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’US aircraft strike Iran-linked targets in Syria amid growing fears of escalation into a regional conflict Read more ⮕