Lyon's team bus with one window completely broken and another damaged after it was stoned as it entered the Stade Velodrome ahead of the game against Marseille. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty ImagesFrench football was again marred by violence after Olympique Marseille’s Ligue 1 match against Lyon was called off on Sunday when the visitors’ bus and some fans were pelted with stones and beer bottles, injuring Lyon coach Fabio Grosso.

Since Sunday's incidents happened outside Marseille's Stade Velodrome, the French League (LFP) have no jurisdiction to impose points deductions, although it could decide that the game has to be played behind closed doors.

The incidents are a bad look for the LFP, who have been negotiating a TV rights deal for 2024-29, with the tender ending on Thursday, and made for embarrassing footage less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics. headtopics.com

“OL regrets that this type of situation recurs every year in Marseille and calls on the authorities to assess the seriousness and repetition of this type of incident before an even more serious tragedy occurs,” Lyon said in a statement, with the club adding they would lodge a formal legal complaint.“This is something that cannot happen in football. Even if it happened outside of the stadium, it is unacceptable. I am angry and appalled by the situation.

“We have seen just about everything you would not want to see,” sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France 2 TV, adding that fans had also been chanting homophobic and racist slurs inside Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.Lyon condemned their fans' behaviour after some were seen making Nazi salutes at the Velodrome. headtopics.com

“The club has requested the footage in order to identify the perpetrators of any act contrary to the law, but also contrary to its values, and reiterates its determination to keep them away from the stands.”

