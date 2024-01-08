Franz Beckenbauer: The Kaiser of Football

Franz Beckenbauer, known as Der Kaiser, is a legendary figure in football history. He popularized the role of libero, led Bayern Munich to success, and won the World Cup as both a player and a manager. Beckenbauer's nickname suited him well and added to his reputation. He was seen as a statesman-like figure in his actions as a player, manager, and administrator.





Well-known faces attend opening night of Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk pantomimeFiona O'Carroll and other well-known faces attended the opening night of Alan Hughes' and Karl Broderick's 25th anniversary pantomime, Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk, at the National Stadium. Fiona enjoyed the night with her sons Felix, Eli, Isaac, and Dexter.

15 Lesser-Known Facts About Love ActuallyCelebrating its 20th anniversary last year, the iconic film Love Actually continues to be loved by many. However, there are some elements in the film that can be seen as problematic, such as the Prime Minister's inappropriate behavior towards his assistant. Despite this, here are 15 lesser-known facts about the movie.

Actress-turned-wellness influencer Aoibhín Garrihy talks about her career and Christmas plansAoibhín Garrihy, known for her brand BEO, discusses her acting background, spending Christmas with family, and her plans for BEO in 2024.

Exploring the Spectacular Beauty of Upstate New YorkRóisín Ní Mhórdha shares her experiences and love for Upstate New York, particularly The Catskills, a region known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities.

Talented Dancer Receives Award for 25 Years of Lord of The DanceThe talented dancer and his wife Niamh O'Brien joined Michael Martin at the Radisson Blu Hotel in County Cork to receive an award marking 25 years of Lord of The Dance. They joined Michael Martin and his wife Mary and a long list of well known faces and representatives from various charities at the 15th Marymount Hospice Ball. The talented dancer was presented with an award celebrating 25 years of Lord of The Dance, while attending the event at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Late Late Show Christmas Special Features Maura Higgins and MorePatrick Kielty hosted another instalment of the Late Late Show on Friday night as a raucous line-up of well-known guests made for plenty of laughter and song on this Christmas special. This week's show featured former Love Island contestant and 'pride of Longford' Maura Higgins, comedians Pat Shortt and Deirdre O'Kane, Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli, and Irish comedian and musician Michael Fry. Maura Higgins' appearance on the show created a buzz as she was linked with stuntman Bobby Holland-Hanton during her trip to Ireland.

