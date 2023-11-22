Franklin Templeton acquires €75m Dublin apartment portfolio

US-headquartered investment giant Franklin Templeton has paid about €75 million to secure ownership of a portfolio of 156 apartments in Dublin. Developed by businessman Emmet O’Neill’s Kouchin Holdings, the units are distributed across five new social-housing schemes in Deansgrange, Dun Laoghaire, Donnybrook and Clondalkin. The price paid by Franklin Real Asset Advisors represents an average of €480,769 per unit. The Joinery is the largest of the five developments.

Located at Baker's Point on Pottery Road in the southside suburb of Deansgrange, it comprises a total of 78 apartments over six floors along with two retail units extending to a total area of 6,500sq ft at ground-floor level. The second scheme within the portfolio, known as the Cotton House, is situated on Northumberland Avenue in Dun Laoghaire, It comprises 12 apartments over four floors with a retail unit at ground-floor level.





