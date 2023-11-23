Frankie Dettori's Weight Battles: From Bulimia to Cocaine Use

Light is often made of Frankie Dettori's size but his weight battles have been anything but a laughing matter for the legendary jockey. The pint-sized I'm A Celebrity star has often poked fun at himself over his height with the 5ft 4in sportsman leaving audiences tickled as he appeared on various panel shows. But for parts of his life he battled bulimia before he turned to drugs to deal with his worsening mental health.

Fun Frankie burst onto the scene as a dominant race-winning teenager in the 90s and miraculously survived a terrible plane crash in 2000. He recovered to become of the horseracing's greatest riders but it was it was in 2010 that the darkest period of his life begun, leaving him in a desperate and distressing place. READ MORE: Former Today FM presenter Máiréad Ronan has dream of Dermot Bannon designed holiday home scuppered Losing his position of power at the stables was the catalyst to a steep decline, and he was forced to tackle the eating disorder, depression and also his cocaine us





