In my part of Dublin, at least, this has been the quietest lead-in to Halloween I can remember. Normally, starting in late August and escalating throughout September and October, the neighbourhood would sound evermore like a warzone every night.

This is the season when, as believed by our ancestors are least, the boundaries between the physical and spirit realms are at their most permeable. When I walked a section of the Monaghan-Fermanagh frontier for a post-Brexit feature in 2018, signs advertising “fireworks” were one of the few reliable indicators anywhere that I had left the State.

This ancient Celtic festival of the dead fills some strange and unifying need in multicultural America, where even the blandest of suburbs are now decorated with flesh-crawling zombies, vampires, and half-buried bodies in gardens, none of them accompanied by the trigger warnings now considered necessary for everything else there. headtopics.com

Instead, like mugs, we exported the raw materials for what has become America’s “biggest non-sectarian festival”. And worse, we now have to buy the improved, super-sized, and colour-themed Halloween back, at a mark-up.But speaking of America and sectarianism, while returning to Fermanagh, a reader has reminded me of the story from that county of the Cooneen ghost: the only Irish poltergeist ever known to have emigrated.

And according to the late Wesley Boyd, who was from there and wrote about it in this column once, the ghost itself was presumed to be Catholic, because so was the family it attached to: that of a Widow Murphy and her children. headtopics.com

The rappings sometimes extended to the rhythms of known marching songs. Confusingly, those appeared to span the sectarian divide (although since some republican and loyalists songs use the same air, it must have been doubly hard to identify the tunes from percussion only).

