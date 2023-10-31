– Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery word

I wasn’t really, although I may have fallen in it one or twice growing up, because in the sense he heard the word – from his father – it describes a slippery soil or slime of the kind you might find in or around farmyards.

“The funny (well for me) thing about the Latin word, which ultimately ends up in Monaghan as ‘glit’,” reported David, “is that it is only attested a single time in a text by Cato the Elder, in the 2nd century BC.”Cliffhanger from Cooneen - Frank McNally on the only Irish ghost that ever emigratedAmong other talents, Cato the Elder was an expert on matters agrarian and used the adjective “glittus” when describing “sticky soil”.

The word occurs in Heaney’s poem Fosterling, where he describes the watery ground of his birthplace: “I can’t remember never having known/The immanent hydraulics of a land/Of glar and glit and floods at dailigone/My silting hope. My lowlands of the mind.”We’ll come back to “dailigone” shortly. But first, mention of Cato reminds me that where I grew up, as well as describing persons of senior or respected status in a community, the word “elder” was also the thing in which a cow kept her milk.

That show spans an extraordinary range of events – there was probably even an immanent hydraulics section, in the machinery part. The English Dialect Dictionary (1898) suggests the word is also sometimes used for a woman’s breast, at least in Scotland – or to be more exact, by “the lower classes” of Aberdeen. But it comes from Dutch, apparently, and has been in English since at least 1679.or Coonian poltergeist, the only Irish ghost that ever emigrated, a reader points out that there is also, or used to be, a brand of cheese with that name.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Sir Patrick Stewart's grief over 'non-existent' relationship with his childrenSir Patrick Stewart has shared his pain over lack of relationship with his children, as he shares how he put his acting career before his family

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Man charged with attempted exploitation and sending sexual material to childPatrick McInerney (39) of Main Street, Kilkishen, Co Clare, appears in court in Dublin

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Broncos shock NFL champion Chiefs while Niners fall to BengalsPatrick Mahomes denied a touchdown for the first time in two years.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Daniel O'Donnell opens up about his connection to Sinead O'ConnorSpeaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show, he recalled working with her on a 2001 celebrity special of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and recalled her 'goodness'

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: The Irish Origins of HalloweenOn this episode of Talking History: Patrick Geoghegan hosts a special Halloween edition where we find out about how Dracula was created, the character and th...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: – Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery wordPatrick Kavanagh may not have used the word in his poetry, but Seamus Heaney did

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕