– Frances Fitzgerald Nominated As New Minister For Justice

Following the shock resignation of former Minister for Justice Alan Shatter yesterday evening in the Dáil, Enda Kenny promised a new Minister would be appointed to the brief today., the new Minister for Justice is Frances Fitzgerald, the former Minster for Children and Youth Affairs. With the cabinet re-shuffle and departure of Shatter, Charlie Flanagan has now been appointed to Fitzgerald’s former position.

The two Ministers were nominated by the Taoiseach this morning and their appointments will be voted on by the House today. The Taoiseach will take over the Defence portfolio for the time being while the cabinet is being re-organised.

Shatter’s resignation was announced by Taoiseach Enda Kenny in the Dáil last night as a result of the inquiry by Séan Guerin SC into allegations of Garda malpractice. The report concluded that there was “insufficient investigation into Garda malpractice.” headtopics.com

, the Guerin report will be published this Friday and the government will comment on its findings next week.

