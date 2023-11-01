Framework to allow Eir to switch-off its copper network

However, according to Comreg an estimated 1.8 million premises still have a copper connection, although this has been reducing steadily in recent years. Eir will also have to offer alternative services on its modern network of comparable quality to the copper services before switch-off of the copper network.

Service providers will also have to be given sufficient notifications and time to engage with their customers around the migration before the copper network is switched off, including where necessary extra time for vulnerable customers to access alternative services.

"In arriving at its decision, ComReg's key objective has been to ensure there is a successful transition to modern networks," said Commissioner Garrett Blaney. "ComReg wishes to see that any transition to modern networks is implemented in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner," he added.

